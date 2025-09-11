News
Shock and grief follow assassination of political activist Charlie Kirk
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Charlie Kirk, a 31-year-old right-wing activist and commentator, was shot and killed on Wednesday while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University. Authorities believe that the suspect acted alone and fired the fatal shot from a nearby roof.
The shocking incident drew immediate responses from politicians across the spectrum. Former President Donald Trump expressed deep sorrow, stating, “Charlie was a patriot who devoted his life to the cause of open debate and the country he loved so much.” Trump called Kirk a “martyr for truth and freedom” and highlighted his impact on youth.
Former President Joe Biden condemned the violence, saying, “There is no place in our country for this kind of violence. It must end now. Jill and I are praying for Charlie Kirk’s family and loved ones.”
Former President Barack Obama also reacted, commenting, “We don’t yet know what motivated the person who shot and killed Charlie Kirk, but this kind of despicable violence has no place in our democracy.”
Officials and colleagues highlighted Kirk’s dedication to fighting for his beliefs. Brooke Rollins, the U.S. Agriculture Secretary, referred to Kirk as her “sweetest friend” and stated, “This is a tragedy for America too, no matter what your politics.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mourned the loss, declaring, “Charlie Kirk was murdered for speaking truth and defending freedom. His boundless pride in America and his valiant belief in free speech will leave a lasting impact.”
Texas Governor Greg Abbott called it a “senseless act of violence” and described Kirk’s voice as a beacon for young Americans seeking truth.
U.S. Senator Mike Lee labeled the act “cowardly” and said it was an attack on champions of freedom, urging unity against such violence. The Republican National Committee Chairman, Joe Gruters, reiterated the need for bipartisan condemnation of the tragedy.
The investigation into Kirk’s death continues, and authorities are actively searching for the suspect.
Recent Posts
- Website Error: HTTP 404 Page Not Found
- Yankees bullpen suffers historic meltdown in back-to-back losses
- Toyota and Subaru Issue Major Recall for HVAC System Failures
- Production of ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Season 2 Delayed Indefinitely
- Charlotte Officials Face Backlash Over Ukrainian Woman’s Fatal Stabbing
- Global Tributes Mark 24th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks
- Robert Irwin Fears DWTS After Rehearsal Collapse
- Fantasy Football Insights: Player Projections for Week 1 Matchups
- Ostapenko Looks to Avenge Last Year’s Loss at Guadalajara Open
- Nvidia Reaches $4 Trillion Market Value, Netflix Lags Behind
- Channing Tatum and Inka Williams Make Red Carpet Debut in Los Angeles
- Fantasy Football Week 2: Start-Sit Decisions Likely to Define Lineups
- Cruzeiro Hosts Atlético-MG in Copa do Brasil Quarterfinals Rematch
- Trump’s Military Strike on Venezuelan Boat Sparks Divisions in GOP
- WWE Legend Jerry Lawler Suffers Stroke, Recovery Underway
- Aryna Sabalenka Discusses Emotional Growth on Jay Shetty Podcast
- Blue Jays Defeat Astros 6-0 Behind Gausman’s Complete Game Shutout
- GW Men’s Soccer Tops Navy in Close Match
- Ho99o9 Releases Music Video for ‘Target Practice’
- UMass Amherst Bans Anti-Israel BDS Policy at Upcoming Conference