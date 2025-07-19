Shocking Cast Changes Announced for Fire Country Season 4

LOS ANGELES, CA — CBS‘s hit drama Fire Country is set to return for a fourth season on Friday, October 17, 2025, but it will do so without two of its original stars, Vince and Gabriela, following a dramatic cliffhanger at the end of Season 3.

The series, which concluded its previous season with a shocking finale, has begun to expand its universe. Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, shared insights about the show’s upcoming season and praised its success on multiple platforms, highlighting that Fire Country reached 10.6 million multi-platform viewers, with streaming viewing up 43% year over year.

Fire Country will air season four on Fridays at 9/8c, but its premiere will take place an hour earlier, at 8/7c. The series Sheriff Country will premiere immediately after at 9/8c. The two shows will shift back to their regular timeslots the following week on October 24.

Fans are still reeling from the cliffhanger, which featured Walter‘s care facility engulfed in flames. Key characters Bode, Vince, and Sharon entered the collapsing building to rescue a friend, leaving viewers uncertain about their fate as they were last seen in peril.

Additionally, reports confirm the exit of stars Billy Burke, who plays Vince, and Stephanie Arcila, who plays Gabriela. While it’s rumored that Vince may die in the fire, executive producer Tia Napolitano warned of a significant loss affecting the remaining cast.

The Fire Country universe is set to expand with a spinoff centered around Bode’s aunt, Sheriff Mickey Fox. This new series will explore crime investigations in the small town of Edgewater while highlighting her complicated family dynamics.

As details unfold about the upcoming season and the planned spinoff, fans are eager to see how the storylines will develop amid the turmoil set by the Season 3 finale.