Shocking Claims of Elder Abuse Against Gladys Knight’s Husband Surface

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — Gladys Knight’s son has made startling allegations concerning his mother’s health. Shanga Hankerson claims that his mother is suffering from cognitive decline while continuing to tour. In an interview with The Shade Room, Hankerson and his ex-wife, Gloria, accused Knight’s husband, William McDowell, of “elder abuse.” Hankerson has filed a complaint with the North Carolina Department of Human Services regarding his concerns.

Hankerson recounted a touching reunion with Knight’s road manager, Larry Ward, last year. He shared that Ward became emotional and struggled to articulate his feelings about Knight’s well-being. “I have never seen Larry break down and cry like that… he couldn’t put [it] into words,” Hankerson said.

During the same gathering, Hankerson observed alarming signs of his mother’s condition. He described a performance where she appeared to zone out and required the background singers to prompt her. “They’re having to rewind the teleprompters because my mom is forgetting to look at them,” he noted.

Hankerson expressed that his worries extend beyond the stage. He shared a troubling memory from his own sentencing in 2021, during which Knight’s speech was difficult to follow. “She couldn’t form complete sentences and coherent thoughts,” he said of her appearance during that time.

The son also highlighted alleged distressing text messages from McDowell, in which he claimed Knight has “Sundowner’s Syndrome” and mentioned incidents where she became confused or lost her way. “I don’t want my mom out on tour on a tour bus wondering where she’s at. That’s my mom, I truly love her. I don’t care about her ever working a second longer while she’s alive,” Hankerson declared.

Knight is scheduled to perform next month as part of her tour titled “The Queens! 4 Legends. 1 Stage,” alongside Patti LaBelle, Chaka Khan, and Stephanie Mills. The concerns raised by her son have ignited complex discussions among fans and industry insiders.

Hankerson continued to express his deep concern, stating, “I’m extremely concerned about how she is being handled right now.” As of now, representatives for Knight have not publicly addressed these allegations.