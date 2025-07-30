Entertainment
Shocking Death in The Gilded Age Leaves Fans Reeling
NEW YORK CITY, NY — Viewers of HBO‘s “The Gilded Age” witnessed a shocking twist in Season 3, Episode 6 when John Adams was killed by a speeding horse carriage after a heartfelt moment with Oscar van Rhijn on Sunday night.
Just moments after John expressed his affection, calling Oscar his ‘savior,’ tragedy struck as he stepped off the sidewalk. Oscar watched in horror as John’s body lay lifeless on the ground, leaving fans grappling with the brutal nature of the scene.
Show co-creators Julian Fellowes and Gareth Warfield stand by their decision to kill off John, insisting that it serves a vital purpose in Oscar’s storyline going forward. “None of those developments would have been achievable if John Adams had lived,” Fellowes explained.
While John’s death was unexpected, the creators felt it was important to portray the fragility of life in the late 1880s. Warfield added, “We wanted to bring about that change in Oscar, much like life can change drastically in a moment.” Fellowes mentioned that the scene was executed effectively, recalling his shock when he first watched it.
In other plot developments, Bertha Russell continued to assert her influence, George Russell struggled with his finances, and characters like Marian and Larry faced relationship challenges. As the season progresses, viewers are left pondering the consequences of John’s untimely death and its impact on Oscar.
