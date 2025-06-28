Shocking Ending of Squid Game Season 3 Revealed

SEOUL, South Korea — The long-awaited finale of Netflix‘s hit series Squid Game has left fans reeling with its shocking conclusion. In the Season 3 finale, Player 456, Gi-hun, sacrifices himself during the death games to ensure the survival of Jun-hee’s newborn daughter, Player 222.

In the climactic final rounds of the game known as Sky Squid Game, players must navigate three towering structures with deadly consequences for every move. As tensions escalated, alliances shattered, leading to a brutal showdown between Gi-hun and Myung-gi, the father of the baby. Ultimately, Gi-hun chose to let himself fall to his death rather than harm the innocent child.

“We are not horses. We are humans,” were Gi-hun’s poignant final words, delivered just moments before his fall, as he confronted the inhumane nature of the game and its spectators.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk explained that the baby symbolizes hope and the responsibility to create a better world for future generations. “Gi-hun’s sacrifice reflects a deep humanity that the show strives to convey,” he stated.

The finale revealed a darker twist as Gi-hun’s selflessness directly contrasts with the desperate actions of Myung-gi, who had sought to eliminate his own daughter for selfish gain. The harrowing journey reinforced the theme of morality versus greed that has permeated the entire series.

Throughout the season, many of the beloved characters faced devastating fates, with few surviving the brutal competitions. The shocking climax also featured the return of beloved characters like the Front Man, who, despite his villainous role, demonstrated a glimpse of humanity by ultimately rescuing the baby.

As the last remnants of Squid Game faded, viewers were left contemplating the moral implications of personal choices, as the show proved once again that amidst all the despair, hope can emerge.

As much as the finale shocked fans, it also hinted that Squid Game’s story might continue elsewhere, as a cameo appearance by Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett points to future narratives inspired by the game.