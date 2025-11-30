Shocking Premier League Upsets Set Stage for Dramatic Weekend Action

LONDON, England – Last weekend’s Premier League action produced jaw-dropping results, as giants like Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United all suffered surprising defeats. The standout clash saw Eberechi Eze score a stunning hat-trick to lead Arsenal to victory over local rivals Tottenham Hotspur, further solidifying their place at the top of the table.

The Gunners, now the league leaders, will face Chelsea this weekend, looking to maintain their momentum. Arsenal’s strong performance against Tottenham has heightened expectations as they tackle another formidable opponent. Meanwhile, Manchester City’s recent loss to Newcastle United has left fans questioning their title ambitions.

Among the weekend’s matches, Brentford‘s star striker Igor Thiago shone bright amidst a turbulent 2-1 defeat against Brighton. Thiago, who continues to be a consistent scorer in the league, is looking to lead Brentford against Burnley, who have been struggling with five losses in their last six away matches.

Both Manchester City and Leeds will face off on Saturday. After back-to-back losses, City aims to regain their form as they host a Leeds side that has faltered on their travels this season. With City likely to field a stronger lineup, expectations are high for a solid victory.

Everton comes off a thrilling win against Manchester United and will welcome Newcastle in what promises to be another nail-biter, with both teams seeking critical points in their respective campaigns.

On Sunday, Crystal Palace will challenge a struggling Manchester United team at Selhurst Park. The Red Devils, fresh from a disappointing defeat, will need to find their footing against a Palace side that has maintained strong defensive performances.

In the West Midlands, Aston Villa will face Wolverhampton in a derby match that could spell more trouble for Wolves, who are still searching for their first league win this season. Villa’s recent form gives them an advantage as they chase victory and bragging rights.

Last weekend saw Nottingham Forest stun Liverpool at Anfield, leaving the reigning champions anxious as they prepare to face West Ham. Liverpool’s current crisis has intensified, and a win is critical for their quest to revive their season.

As the weekend’s action unfolds, all eyes will be on the key clashes that could shape the destiny of teams in the Premier League.