Shocking Romance Arrives on Costa Rica’s Beaches for ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 10

LOS ANGELES, CA — The hit reality series “Bachelor in Paradise” will return for its 10th season in July, bringing with it new surprises and romantic entanglements on the beaches of Costa Rica. This season will feature alumni from both “The Golden Bachelor” and contestants from previous iterations of the franchise.

In an exclusive clip shared with TheWrap, new additions Faith Martin and Nancy Hulkower from “The Golden Bachelor” join former contestants from “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” as well as those from “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 9. This season promises two generations dating side by side.

The excitement is palpable, as Natascha Hardee, a “Golden Bachelor” alum, stated, “The ‘Goldens’ are bringing the party.” Clips show romantic moments, including a kiss between Martin and Kim Buike, another alum from “The Golden Bachelor,” and a hot tub date featuring Kathy Swarts and Keith Gordon from the Golden cast.

Host Jesse Palmer hinted at shocking twists for the season, stating, “This year, we’re raising the stakes. Everything is going to change, and this is when it does.” Bartender Wells Adams added, “I don’t know if they’re going to be able to survive,” referring to the challenges the contestants may face.

The emotional rollercoaster of dating will continue, with hints of tears, as shown by “The Bachelor” Season 29 alum Zoe McGrady. Contestants returning to the beach include Kat Izzo, along with “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 9 alum Justin Glaze. Fans can expect a diverse cast featuring Alexe Godin and Bailey Brown from Grant Ellis’ season of “The Bachelor” and contestants from Jenn Tran’s season of “The Bachelorette”: Jonathon Johnson, Hakeem Moulton, Brian Autz, Jeremy Simon, Ricky Marinez, Sam McKinney, and Spencer Conley.

Returning Golden cast members include April Kirkwood, Charles “CK” King, Gary Levingston, Jack Lencioni, and Leslie Fhima. With a mix of past casts and fresh faces, “Bachelor in Paradise” season 10 is set to be an exhilarating summer reality escapade.