Shohei Ohtani Hits 100th Home Run with Dodgers in Loss to Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Shohei Ohtani reached a significant milestone in his career, hitting his 100th home run with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but it came in a 9-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.

Ohtani’s solo homer, his 46th of the season, came off Pirates rookie pitcher Bubba Chandler in the third inning. The ball left the bat at 120 mph, marking it as the second-hardest hit home run in Major League Baseball this season, according to ESPN Research.

The 29-year-old Ohtani made history by becoming the fastest player to reach 100 home runs in Dodgers history, doing so in just 294 games, surpassing the previous record held by Gary Sheffield, who accomplished the feat in 399 games.

After his historic home run, Ohtani added a two-out RBI single and launched his 24th homer in the following inning, tying the game 4-4. However, the Pirates took back the lead in the sixth inning with an RBI single.

Ohtani’s achievement came during a challenging game for the Dodgers, who struggled to combat an early 4-0 deficit. Despite Ohtani’s efforts, the team could not secure a victory, battling through pitching issues that led to four runs allowed in the first inning alone.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts praised Ohtani’s performance, noting the importance of having him contribute offensively amid a rough game. “He’s had an incredible run in a short period of time,” said Roberts.

Ohtani’s performance marked a turnaround as he snapped a 7-for-40 slump in his previous games, showcasing his ability to rebound effectively.

Looking ahead, Ohtani is scheduled to serve as designated hitter in the upcoming game, despite feeling under the weather, as the Dodgers aim to regroup and improve their performance moving forward.

Ohtani’s successful milestone and continued contributions solidify his place as a key player for the Dodgers this season, as he remains on pace to continue his impressive home run tally.