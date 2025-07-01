Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers Celebrate Two Decades of Impactful Storytelling

NEW YORK, NY — Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers have celebrated two decades of collaboration in television, reflecting on their journey and aspirations during an interview with Robin Roberts on “Good Morning America” on July 1, 2025.

The duo is known for producing hit series such as “Scandal,” “How to Get Away With Murder,” and “Grey's Anatomy.” Rhimes and Beers recounted their experiences working together to tell bold, inclusive stories that have significantly impacted audiences worldwide.

Rhimes admitted to making plenty of mistakes while creating “Grey’s Anatomy,” which premiered in March 2005 amid other popular shows like “Desperate Housewives” and “Lost.” She stated, “I feel like we made a lot of mistakes … but whatever came from those mistakes turned out to be fantastic.” Beers noted their initial apprehension, as they were the last show to be picked up and had little to lose.

Despite their doubts, “Grey’s Anatomy” has gone on to become the longest-running medical drama in American television history. Rhimes expressed her joy over the show’s reception, saying, “For me, that’s a really personal feeling to feel like I’ve made something up and people are embracing it in this way.” She revealed how many fans have shared that the series has had a profound impact on their lives.

Both women have spoken about their frustrations with the television industry prior to their collaboration, pointing out a significant gap in representation. Beers emphasized the lack of representation, stating, “We didn’t see anything that looked or acted like us.” Rhimes added, “There were no women who felt like real women on television at that point in time.”

With “Grey’s Anatomy” breaking new ground in primetime, Rhimes and Beers continued to expand the so-called “Shondaverse” with several other series led by female protagonists.

On the subject of future projects, Rhimes shared that they are focused on creating stories that bring joy to viewers: “I feel like right now we’re tryin’ to mine a lot more joy and a lot more enjoyment …. Because I feel like people want to escape a little bit from the realities of eggs being too high and all kinds of other things.” Beers agreed, hinting that their next project will surprise people with its fun and unique approach.