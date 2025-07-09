Shooting in Brownwood Leaves Officer Injured, Suspect Dead

Brownwood, Texas – In a shocking incident late last night, gunfire erupted in Brownwood, resulting in the death of a suspect and injury to a police officer. According to Mayor Stephen Haynes, the attack targeted Brownwood Police Officers who were responding to an emergency call. The gunman opened fire, prompting the officers to return fire and prevent further harm.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, received immediate medical care on-site but was later pronounced dead. One police officer sustained injuries during the exchange and is currently in stable condition. The name of the injured officer is being withheld while they receive treatment.

Mayor Haynes expressed gratitude towards the Brownwood Police Department for their swift and professional response. “Their courage under fire prevented further harm and protected our community in an incredibly dangerous situation,” he stated in a press release.

The mayor also acknowledged the support of various emergency services, including the Brownwood Fire Department and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, emphasizing the collaboration that took place during the incident.

In his statement, Mayor Haynes asked the community to join him in praying for the recovery of the injured officer. He highlighted the dedication of public servants in Brownwood who risk their lives for the safety of the community.

“We stand united in support of our law enforcement officers,” Haynes concluded, vowing to ensure they receive the resources and respect they deserve.