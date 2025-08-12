Shooting at CDC: Details and Responses Unfold After Gunman Opens Fire

ATLANTA, Georgia — More details emerged Monday following a shooting incident at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday, which left one police officer dead. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. expressed his condolences while emphasizing the importance of protecting CDC employees.

The attack, carried out by 30-year-old Patrick Joseph White of Kennesaw, resulted in over 180 gunshots fired at the CDC, damaging more than 150 windows. Kennedy called for respect for the health professionals at the agency, stating they are ‘part of a shining star health agency’ and deserve safety while performing their duties.

“They should not be the targets of this kind of violence from anybody,” Kennedy said during an interview with Scripps News. His remarks come as former and current CDC employees demand his resignation, attributing their distress to his controversial views on vaccines.

On Monday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation indicated that White had blamed the COVID-19 vaccine for his mental health struggles, including depression and suicidal thoughts. Following Friday’s incident, Kennedy also visited the family of DeKalb County police officer David Rose, who was killed in the attack, to offer his condolences.

According to an internal email obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, more than 85 bullets hit the CDC’s eighth and ninth floors, while additional rounds struck several buildings across the campus. As repairs are planned, some CDC employees shared concerns about returning to work, citing ongoing fears from the incident.

In response to the shooting, the American Federation of Government Employees Local 2883 issued a list of demands aimed at improving safety measures at the CDC. Union president Yolanda Jacobs stated that it was crucial for labor representatives to be included in safety discussions moving forward, highlighting the distress felt by employees.

Furthermore, reports indicate that donations are pouring in to support the family of Officer Rose, who left behind a wife and two children, with a GoFundMe campaign raising over $200,000 by Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the CDC has directed Atlanta-area employees to telework for the remainder of the week. During this time, officials will develop additional security measures ahead of workers’ return. The agency continues to support its staff and their families during this challenging period.