Shooting in Downtown Oklahoma City Leaves One Injured

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – One person is hospitalized following a shooting in downtown Oklahoma City late Sunday night, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The shooting occurred near South Robinson Avenue and Oklahoma City Boulevard shortly after the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrated their NBA Finals victory. Police say multiple suspects fled the scene on foot, but one person of interest has been detained.

Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Rob Robertson stated that shots were fired on the west side of Scissortail Park at about 11:28 p.m. The victim, who remains unidentified, suffered a gunshot wound but is in stable condition at a local hospital.

Witnesses reported a chaotic scene with many people present for the victory celebrations. Police are actively working to secure downtown, and an investigation is currently ongoing. The area will remain under close watch as authorities gather evidence and statements.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as they become available.