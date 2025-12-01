Shooting at Fishers Bar Leaves One Dead, Suspect in Custody

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting at the Britton Tavern early Monday morning, and police have taken a suspect into custody.

The incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. on December 1, 2025, at the bar located in a strip mall at 14005 Mundy Drive, near East 141st Street and IN-37, according to Sgt. Angela Ellison with the Fishers Police Department.

The victim died at the scene, but details about the circumstances leading to the shooting remain unclear. Authorities have not specified if the suspect has been formally arrested or simply detained for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are working to gather more information about what transpired. No further details were available at the time of the report.

This story is still developing, and more updates are expected as police continue their investigation.