News
Shooting at Grand Sierra Resort Leaves Multiple Injured in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A shooting at the Grand Sierra Resort on Monday morning injured multiple people. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate.
The Reno Police Department responded to reports of an active shooter at 7:25 a.m. on July 28. Officers located the suspect within minutes, resulting in an officer-involved shooting outside the resort’s valet area.
The suspect was taken to a hospital, and the severity of his injuries remains unknown. Police have not released the suspect’s name.
Authorities are working to account for all victims, who sustained injuries of varying degrees. Some officers also received minor injuries but were not shot. The shooting primarily occurred outside the resort’s front door and in the valet area.
The Sparks Police Department is investigating the officer-involved shooting. Reno City Councilman Devon Reese expressed his condolences on social media, stating, “Tragically, lives have been lost this morning in Reno in yet another act of senseless gun violence.”
Governor Joe Lombardo of Nevada announced that the Nevada Department of Public Safety is assisting local authorities with the ongoing investigation.
As emergency vehicles, including ambulances, were seen outside the resort, the Reno Police Department has warned residents to stay clear of the area. Police have not disclosed how many individuals were injured or provided details about what led to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Updates will follow as more information becomes available.
