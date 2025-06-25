News
Shooting at Hampton Beach Leads to Arrest and Shelter-in-Place Order
HAMPTON, N.H. — One person is in custody following a shooting that took place at Hampton Beach on Tuesday night. The incident, which occurred around 8:30 p.m. near Ocean Boulevard, south of Church Street, prompted a shelter-in-place order in Deerfield, according to New Hampshire State Police.
Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno confirmed that several individuals sustained injuries due to the gunfire, but fortunately, none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening. The exact details surrounding the shooting and those involved remain under investigation.
Local residents reported hearing multiple gunshots, with one hotel worker stating, “I heard a pop, pop, pop, and it scared me. There were so many police cars; I’ve never seen that many in such a short time.”
Law enforcement agencies from various communities responded promptly, including local police and K-9 units, while a Massachusetts State Police helicopter provided aerial support. The area around Ocean Boulevard and Church Street was closed as officers conducted their investigation.
The shelter-in-place order was enacted around the area of 23 Old Candia Road in Deerfield after authorities suspected a possibly armed suspect may have fled the scene. This cautious measure has since been lifted, and officials confirmed there is no longer an active threat to public safety.
According to Chief Reno, the parties involved in the shooting have been identified, and no police officers were harmed during the incident. He thanked the numerous law enforcement agencies, including the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and police from adjacent towns, for their collaboration during the chaotic situation.
More updates will be provided as the investigation continues.
Recent Posts
- Mariska Hargitay Explores Family History in ‘My Mom Jayne’
- Sakkari and Putintseva Clash After Wimbledon Tune-Up Match
- Arsenal Bids €11 Million for Brentford’s Christian Norgaard Amid Midfield Changes
- Jürgen Klopp Launches New Padel Project at Mallorca Championships
- Sonego Faces Humbert in Eastbourne Round of 16
- Iga Swiatek Achieves 300th Match Win at Bad Homburg Open
- Brett Favre Trials Bold Therapy for Parkinson’s in Mexico
- Liam McNeeley Mocked as Top NBA Draft Pick Ahead of 2025 Draft
- Regina General Hospital Unveils Upgraded Courtyard for Healing
- U.S. Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Sites Amid Rising Tensions
- Cammack’s Ectopic Pregnancy Highlights Abortion Law Confusion in Florida
- Nuno Borges Eliminated in First Round of Doubles at Eastbourne
- El Paso Under Flood Watch as Monsoon Season Begins
- Apple Faces Scrutiny Over AI Delays and iPhone Sales Drop
- Pharrell Williams Unveils Louis Vuitton’s Indian-Inspired Collection in Paris
- Shooting at Hampton Beach Leads to Arrest and Shelter-in-Place Order
- Cyclists Honor Joseph Morrison Amid Ongoing Safety Concerns in Whitehorse
- Alexandrova and Sakkari Face Off in Bad Homburg Showdown
- Contest for Look-Alikes of Arizona Attorney Brandon Rafi Set for June 25
- Law Firm Celebrates Major Settlements for Personal Injury Clients