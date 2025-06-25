Shooting at Hampton Beach Leads to Arrest and Shelter-in-Place Order

HAMPTON, N.H. — One person is in custody following a shooting that took place at Hampton Beach on Tuesday night. The incident, which occurred around 8:30 p.m. near Ocean Boulevard, south of Church Street, prompted a shelter-in-place order in Deerfield, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno confirmed that several individuals sustained injuries due to the gunfire, but fortunately, none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening. The exact details surrounding the shooting and those involved remain under investigation.

Local residents reported hearing multiple gunshots, with one hotel worker stating, “I heard a pop, pop, pop, and it scared me. There were so many police cars; I’ve never seen that many in such a short time.”

Law enforcement agencies from various communities responded promptly, including local police and K-9 units, while a Massachusetts State Police helicopter provided aerial support. The area around Ocean Boulevard and Church Street was closed as officers conducted their investigation.

The shelter-in-place order was enacted around the area of 23 Old Candia Road in Deerfield after authorities suspected a possibly armed suspect may have fled the scene. This cautious measure has since been lifted, and officials confirmed there is no longer an active threat to public safety.

According to Chief Reno, the parties involved in the shooting have been identified, and no police officers were harmed during the incident. He thanked the numerous law enforcement agencies, including the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and police from adjacent towns, for their collaboration during the chaotic situation.

More updates will be provided as the investigation continues.