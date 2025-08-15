Shooting Incident Closes Route 302 in Windham, Maine

WINDHAM, Maine — A shooting incident in North Windham led to the closure of part of Route 302 on Friday afternoon. Police began their investigation after receiving reports of gunfire around 1:55 p.m.

Authorities confirmed the road was closed at Landing Road, affecting local businesses such as Lowe's, Walmart, and McDonald's. According to Sheriff Kevin Joyce of Cumberland County, the police are actively searching for a vehicle that left the scene after the shooting.

A NEWS CENTER Maine photographer witnessed a tarp covering a body in the middle of the road, raising concerns about the severity of the incident. Although officials have not confirmed any fatalities, eyewitness reports indicate possible gunshot victims.

Witnesses described hearing multiple gunshots and noted a heavy police presence in the area. An employee from McDonald's at 790 Roosevelt Trail said they saw police activity continuing outside the restaurant, heightening tension in an otherwise busy commercial district.

As of late Friday afternoon, state police were working with local authorities to gather information and clear the scene. Anyone with details regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Maine State Police at 207-624-7076.

The situation remains fluid, and updates will follow as law enforcement continues their investigation.