Shooting Incident At AP Dhillon’s Residence Linked to Gang Activity

NEW DELHI: A shooting incident has been reported outside the residence of renowned Punjabi singer AP Dhillon in Vancouver, Canada. The event unfolded on the night of September 1, where multiple gunshots were fired. A video circulating on social media allegedly shows a man using an automatic pistol in front of Dhillon’s house during the nighttime hours.

AP Dhillon, a significant figure in the Punjabi music industry, resides on Victoria Island in British Columbia. The incident has raised concerns about his safety and security, particularly following the release of his latest music video, ‘Old Money,’ which features Bollywood star Salman Khan.

In a social media post, Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi Group, claimed responsibility for the shootings. The post mentioned, ‘On the night of Sept 1, we executed shootings at two locations in Canada-Victoria Island and Woodbridge, Toronto.’ This statement has implications for the safety of other prominent figures connected to the entertainment industry.

Godara’s post continued with a direct threat to Dhillon, stating, ‘The house on Victoria Island belongs to AP Dhillon. Salman Khan is featured in your songs, and you flaunt your actions. The underworld life you emulate is the life we live.’ The message was clear: if Dhillon does not reassess his position, he could face grave consequences.

The occurrence of this shooting bears a troubling resemblance to a separate incident that took place outside Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai earlier this year. Investigations into that shooting also revealed connections to the Bishnoi gang, leading to the invocation of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against those involved.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, led by its notorious figure, has been implicated in numerous significant criminal activities over the past year. Godara, who is linked to several high-profile cases, was believed to have traveled between Portugal and Azerbaijan but is thought to have escaped to the U.S. through alternative routes.

Interpol had issued a red corner notice against Godara following a request from Indian law enforcement, as he is wanted in connection with 32 serious criminal cases. His previous history of criminal activities began in 2010, and he has been associated with the Bishnoi and Goldy Brar syndicate.