Entertainment
Shooting Incident At AP Dhillon’s Residence Linked to Gang Activity
NEW DELHI: A shooting incident has been reported outside the residence of renowned Punjabi singer AP Dhillon in Vancouver, Canada. The event unfolded on the night of September 1, where multiple gunshots were fired. A video circulating on social media allegedly shows a man using an automatic pistol in front of Dhillon’s house during the nighttime hours.
AP Dhillon, a significant figure in the Punjabi music industry, resides on Victoria Island in British Columbia. The incident has raised concerns about his safety and security, particularly following the release of his latest music video, ‘Old Money,’ which features Bollywood star Salman Khan.
In a social media post, Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi Group, claimed responsibility for the shootings. The post mentioned, ‘On the night of Sept 1, we executed shootings at two locations in Canada-Victoria Island and Woodbridge, Toronto.’ This statement has implications for the safety of other prominent figures connected to the entertainment industry.
Godara’s post continued with a direct threat to Dhillon, stating, ‘The house on Victoria Island belongs to AP Dhillon. Salman Khan is featured in your songs, and you flaunt your actions. The underworld life you emulate is the life we live.’ The message was clear: if Dhillon does not reassess his position, he could face grave consequences.
The occurrence of this shooting bears a troubling resemblance to a separate incident that took place outside Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai earlier this year. Investigations into that shooting also revealed connections to the Bishnoi gang, leading to the invocation of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against those involved.
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, led by its notorious figure, has been implicated in numerous significant criminal activities over the past year. Godara, who is linked to several high-profile cases, was believed to have traveled between Portugal and Azerbaijan but is thought to have escaped to the U.S. through alternative routes.
Interpol had issued a red corner notice against Godara following a request from Indian law enforcement, as he is wanted in connection with 32 serious criminal cases. His previous history of criminal activities began in 2010, and he has been associated with the Bishnoi and Goldy Brar syndicate.
Recent Posts
- Rennaï Partners with Victoria Beckham Beauty for Canadian Launch
- University of Alberta Transitioning to Canvas Learning Management System
- Pierre Fitzgibbon Resigns as Quebec’s Economy Minister
- Firewalk Studios Takes Concord Offline Following Poor Reception
- Australian Athletes Shine at 2024 Paris Paralympics
- Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney Face Off in Season Opener
- India Shines at the Paris Paralympics 2024
- Florida State Offense Struggles in Post-Jordan Travis Era
- School Cash Online: A Secure Payment Solution for Parents
- Google Doodle Celebrates Wheelchair Tennis at the Paris Paralympics 2024
- Hit ‘Em Fore Hospice Golf Fundraiser Announced
- Rift Between Basketball Legends Nancy Lieberman and Sheryl Swoopes Over Caitlin Clark Comments
- Ontario SPCA Seeks Volunteers for Humane Education Program
- Njabulo Blom Loaned to Kaizer Chiefs F.C. from St. Louis CITY SC
- Jawa Motorcycles Launches New 350 Jawa 42 FJ Model
- Royalmount Complex Opens Its Doors to Media Ahead of Public Reveal
- Edmonton Oilers Secure Historic Contract Extension with Leon Draisaitl
- Chelsea and Crystal Palace Share Points in Thrilling Encounter
- Indian Team Prepares to Face Mauritius in Intercontinental Cup
- Celebrating Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s Birth Anniversary with Drawing Activities