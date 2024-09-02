News
Shooting Incidents in Philadelphia Leave Three Injured
Three men were injured in separate shooting incidents that occurred in various parts of Philadelphia from Sunday to Monday, marking the first days of September 2024.
The most recent incident took place in the early hours of Monday, Labor Day, at approximately 12:29 a.m. in the 4800 block of North Broad Street.
A 24-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his right arm and was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was reported to be in stable condition.
About an hour earlier, at around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, another 24-year-old man was shot in the left arm in the 5600 block of Master Street. He was also taken to the same medical center, where he was admitted in stable condition.
Earlier on Sunday, at approximately 9:49 p.m., a 31-year-old man was shot in the back in the 6100 block of Algon Avenue. During the investigation, shell casings were found in the 6100 block of Lovatt Terrace.
This individual was likewise transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and was reported to be in stable condition.
Authorities have not disclosed any motive for the gun violence, and no firearms have been recovered nor arrests made. The incidents remain under investigation.
If anyone has additional information regarding these cases, they are encouraged to contact the Philadelphia Police tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).
Recent Posts
- Rennaï Partners with Victoria Beckham Beauty for Canadian Launch
- University of Alberta Transitioning to Canvas Learning Management System
- Pierre Fitzgibbon Resigns as Quebec’s Economy Minister
- Firewalk Studios Takes Concord Offline Following Poor Reception
- Australian Athletes Shine at 2024 Paris Paralympics
- Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney Face Off in Season Opener
- India Shines at the Paris Paralympics 2024
- Florida State Offense Struggles in Post-Jordan Travis Era
- School Cash Online: A Secure Payment Solution for Parents
- Google Doodle Celebrates Wheelchair Tennis at the Paris Paralympics 2024
- Hit ‘Em Fore Hospice Golf Fundraiser Announced
- Rift Between Basketball Legends Nancy Lieberman and Sheryl Swoopes Over Caitlin Clark Comments
- Ontario SPCA Seeks Volunteers for Humane Education Program
- Njabulo Blom Loaned to Kaizer Chiefs F.C. from St. Louis CITY SC
- Jawa Motorcycles Launches New 350 Jawa 42 FJ Model
- Royalmount Complex Opens Its Doors to Media Ahead of Public Reveal
- Edmonton Oilers Secure Historic Contract Extension with Leon Draisaitl
- Chelsea and Crystal Palace Share Points in Thrilling Encounter
- Indian Team Prepares to Face Mauritius in Intercontinental Cup
- Celebrating Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s Birth Anniversary with Drawing Activities