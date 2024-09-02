Connect with us

Shooting Incidents in Philadelphia Leave Three Injured

21 hours ago

Philadelphia Shooting Incidents

Three men were injured in separate shooting incidents that occurred in various parts of Philadelphia from Sunday to Monday, marking the first days of September 2024.

The most recent incident took place in the early hours of Monday, Labor Day, at approximately 12:29 a.m. in the 4800 block of North Broad Street.

A 24-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his right arm and was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

About an hour earlier, at around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, another 24-year-old man was shot in the left arm in the 5600 block of Master Street. He was also taken to the same medical center, where he was admitted in stable condition.

Earlier on Sunday, at approximately 9:49 p.m., a 31-year-old man was shot in the back in the 6100 block of Algon Avenue. During the investigation, shell casings were found in the 6100 block of Lovatt Terrace.

This individual was likewise transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and was reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities have not disclosed any motive for the gun violence, and no firearms have been recovered nor arrests made. The incidents remain under investigation.

If anyone has additional information regarding these cases, they are encouraged to contact the Philadelphia Police tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Rachel Adams

