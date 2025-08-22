News
Shooting Investigation Underway Near Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. — Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured near Henry Ford Hospital early Friday morning, Aug. 22, 2025.
Police confirmed the details of the incident around 10:15 a.m. The shooting reportedly took place near W. Grand Boulevard and Linwood shortly after 5 a.m. Two men were riding in a vehicle when an unknown individual pulled alongside and opened fire.
The victims managed to drive themselves to Henry Ford Hospital, where one man was pronounced dead. The other man sustained non-life-threatening injuries. His identity and condition were not disclosed by the authorities.
As police responded to the scene, they found the vehicle stopped in the road outside the hospital. Officers are still searching for the shooter and have not released any descriptions of the suspect.
In relation to the shooting, a woman named Carmen was in the hospital for a procedure and described her experience. “I was sitting out on the west entrance in an area by the window when we heard over the loudspeaker that there was a code blue in the basement,” she said. “Then we heard a lot of yelling, and a nurse was trying to clear the hallway.”
Authorities have confirmed that the hospital was placed on lockdown, which has now been lifted. While the street outside remains closed, armed ATF agents are present at the scene to assist with the investigation.
The preliminary findings suggest that the shooting might not have been random and could involve a domestic dispute, according to sources. However, police have not yet confirmed this theory, nor have they linked the shooting to any recent gang violence in the area.
Local news crews are gathering more information, and detectives continue to investigate. Updates will be provided as more details become available.
