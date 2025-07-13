News
Shooting Investigation Underway at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Lexington Police and Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting at Blue Grass Airport that occurred around 11:40 a.m. Sunday. Fire crews from the Lexington Fire Department were dispatched to 4000 Terminal Drive after reports of gunfire.
One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, though authorities have not confirmed any details about the victim’s condition. Law enforcement is conducting an investigation that has temporarily impacted a section of Terminal Drive.
Blue Grass Airport is directing passengers to open parking areas, and officials reported that all flights and operations have continued as usual despite the ongoing investigation. Travelers are being advised to prepare for potential delays and additional security measures while the situation is assessed.
WKYT has reached out to local law enforcement and airport officials for more information as the story develops. More details are expected to emerge as the investigation continues.
