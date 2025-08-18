News
Shooting Leaves One Injured in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday afternoon near Northwest 23rd Street and MacArthur Boulevard.
Police received a call around 11:45 a.m. after a passerby in a white vehicle reported seeing an individual bleeding in the street. Officers arrived at the scene and confirmed the presence of a gunshot victim.
Authorities transported the victim to a local hospital for medical treatment. As of now, details about the victim’s condition have not been released.
Investigators have taken seven to eight people into custody related to this incident, but no suspects have been named. A confrontation is believed to have occurred between the victim and another individual, who fled the area after the shooting.
Authorities noted there is no immediate threat to the public as the investigation continues. Police are expected to release more information as it becomes available.
