Shooting at Michigan Church Leaves One Dead, Security Guard Injured

WAYNE, Michigan — A 31-year-old man was shot dead by a church security guard Sunday after he opened fire during a service at CrossPointe Community Church. Brian Anthony Browning, from Romulus, was armed with an AR-15-style assault rifle and a semi-automatic handgun when he approached the church, leading to an intense situation.

Witnesses reported that Browning had been driving a silver SUV erratically in the church parking lot around 11:06 a.m. before firing his weapon. Senior Pastor Bobby Kelly Jr. initially mistook the gunfire for construction noise.

“We weren’t thinking that those were shots until one of our security came in and told us to get out,” Kelly said. Church members began to exit the building just as a member of the congregation struck Browning with his vehicle, preventing him from entering.

The church’s security team then confronted Browning, engaging him in a shootout that resulted in him being fatally injured. While he was offered immediate medical treatment, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Wayne police reported that Browning’s mother is a member of the church, and he had attended services several times over the past year. Authorities stated there were no known ties between Browning’s actions and the conflicts occurring globally, and he had no criminal history.

“The suspect may have been suffering a mental health crisis,” police said in a statement. They also found a stockpile of weapons and ammunition at Browning’s home, including more rifles and handguns.

One member of the security team was injured during the incident, suffering non-life-threatening wounds and is in stable condition after surgery.

Police Chief Ryan Strong praised the church staff for their quick actions, saying, “They undoubtedly saved many lives and prevented a large-scale mass shooting.”

The livestream of the service captured the chaos as attendees scrambled for safety.

Pastor Kelly noted he had met Browning before and described him as having been in a good mood during their last interaction. He expressed sympathy for Browning’s mother, stating, “We don’t hold anything against her.”