Shooting of National Guard Members Raises Concerns in Washington

WASHINGTON – A National Guardsman shot in a recent attack near the White House showed signs of recovery, according to West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey. On December 1, Morrisey reported that Andrew Wolfe, 24, was responding to medical personnel with a thumbs up and wiggling his toes. Wolfe, one of two guardsmen shot on November 26, is in serious condition.

Wolfe, originally from Martinsburg, West Virginia, joined the West Virginia Air National Guard in 2019 and was deployed in August along with his fellow guardsman, Sarah Beckstrom. Beckstrom, 20, suffered fatal injuries and died on November 27. She had enlisted in the service in 2023 to help pay for college and prepare for a career in law enforcement.

Both guardsmen were stationed in Washington to assist with crime reduction efforts initiated by President Donald Trump. The shooting suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national, was accused of carrying out the attack and faces first-degree murder charges. He was injured during the incident as well.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem noted that Lakanwal had become radicalized after moving to the U.S. in 2021. Investigators are examining his motives for the shooting, which began when he drove across the country from Washington State. Lakanwal had been granted asylum under a program aimed at helping Afghan allies of the U.S. during the two-decade war in Afghanistan, which concluded in 2021.

As Governor Morrisey praised the bravery of the West Virginia National Guard members, he defended their mission in Washington D.C. amidst political criticism that it represents a partisan initiative by the Trump administration. Morrisey emphasized that all 170 guardsmen in the capital volunteered for the mission, stating, ‘They’re volunteering because they believe in the mission.’