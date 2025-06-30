News
Shooting Near Stonewall Inn Injures Two After NYC Pride March
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) — Two people were injured in a shooting near the historic Stonewall Inn on Sunday night, just after the annual NYC Pride March concluded. Police reported that shots were fired at 3 Sheridan Square at approximately 10:15 p.m.
One victim was shot in the head and is in critical condition, while the second person sustained a leg injury, though it is unclear if they were shot. The NYPD confirmed that a gun was recovered at the scene, but no arrests have been made.
Mayor Eric Adams expressed his sadness regarding the incident on social media, stating, “During a time when our city should be rejoicing and celebrating members of our diverse LGBTQ+ community, incidents like this are devastating.”
Witnesses captured videos of the chaos on social media, with footage showing a crowded scene shortly after the shooting. Some onlookers noted that the street was full as people celebrated the conclusion of Pride Month.
As investigations continue, police have not released a description of any potential suspects or a motive for the shooting. The area was taped off as officers worked to gather evidence, with many attendees left shaken by the sudden violence.
The Stonewall Inn holds significant historical importance as the site of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, which is often cited as a catalyst for the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement. The incident has raised concerns about safety during community celebrations.
Details about the victims remain scarce as authorities continue their investigation into this disturbing event.
