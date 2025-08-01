Shooting at NFL Headquarters Leaves Four Dead in Manhattan

NEW YORK, NY — A gunman opened fire in an office building at 345 Park Avenue, home to the NFL headquarters, on Monday, July 29, 2025, killing four people and injuring a fifth. Authorities state the suspect, Shane Tamura, 27, drove across the country with a semiautomatic rifle to carry out the attack.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene as Tamura, armed with an M4-style semiautomatic rifle, entered the lobby and began shooting at random. He immediately targeted an NYPD officer and a woman seeking cover, firing at least a dozen shots before fleeing to the 33rd floor, where he shot a Rudin Management employee and then died by suicide.

“It appears as though he was going after the employees at the NFL,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “He mistakenly took the wrong elevator bank, leading to further tragedies at Rudin Management.”

The victims included a Blackstone executive, a security guard, and an NYPD officer, all fatally shot in the lobby. A fifth victim, an NFL employee, was hospitalized in critical condition but is now stable.

In his possession, Tamura left two notes, one claiming the NFL concealed brain injuries among players to maximize profits and expressing feelings related to chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). He asked in the second note to have his brain studied.

Law enforcement sources reveal that Tamura had previously faced two mental health crisis holds in Nevada. His background raises troubling questions about firearms access, as he legally purchased a Colt Python revolver and the semiautomatic rifle used in the shooting.

Governor Kathy Hochul called for stricter gun laws, emphasizing the need for a national assault weapons ban. “The American people are tired of thoughts and prayers,” she said, adding that New York’s laws can only do so much against weapons from other states.

Survivor Sebije Nelovic recounted her frantic escape during the shooting, stating, “I started praying” as she locked herself in a closet. After the incident, she expressed sorrow for her colleague, Julia Hyman, who was killed.

The investigation is ongoing as police continue to piece together Tamura’s movements leading up to the shooting. They tracked his BMW after he left Las Vegas on Saturday and arrived in New York just hours before the deadly attack.