Shooting in St. Paul Leaves One Dead, Homicide Investigation Underway

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A man is dead following a shooting early Saturday morning in St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood. The St. Paul Police Department began a homicide investigation after responding to the incident at approximately 4:15 a.m. on the 300 block of Edmund Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found the man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Regions Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His identity and age have not been released.

Alyssa Arcand, public information officer for the St. Paul Police Department, expressed concern for the community, saying, “It’s a tragedy that people are waking up to crime-scene tape in their neighborhood.”

Authorities have not made any arrests and are still seeking information on what led to the shooting and who is responsible. This incident marks the eighth homicide in St. Paul for the year 2025, a stark contrast to last year’s total of 15 at this time.

Police continue to urge anyone with information about the shooting to call the St. Paul Police at 651-266-5650. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to confirm the victim’s identity and determine the official cause of death.