Shooting Reported at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. – A shooting occurred at Ingalls Shipbuilding at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Friday, August 22, 2025. Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter confirmed the incident, stating that there is at least one victim.

Details regarding the victim’s condition remain unknown as law enforcement agencies from Pascagoula and Jackson County responded to the scene. A significant law enforcement presence has been observed near the shipyard as investigators work to gather information.

The local sheriff’s department assures the community that they will provide updates as more information becomes available. The incident has raised concerns among workers and the public about safety in the area.

Ingalls Shipbuilding is a key employer in Pascagoula, and any violence at the facility can have broader implications for the community and workforce. As the investigation continues, local officials urge anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.