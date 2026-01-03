Shooting in San Juan Leaves One Tourist Dead

San Juan, Puerto Rico — A tourist from Florida was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in a violent incident captured on video in Old San Juan, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred around 12:41 a.m. near the bar Monostereo on San Sebastián Street. The San Juan Police Department reported that a fight started between several people before escalating onto Del Mercado Street.

Witnesses claim that the fight became increasingly intense before at least one person opened fire. The footage shows the moments leading up to the shooting, where 40-year-old Nathan Joel Castro is seen falling after being struck by gunfire. Following the shooting, the other men briefly approached him and then fled the scene.

Police have taken five individuals into custody following the incident and seized a vehicle believed to be involved. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to unravel the details of the event.

Local officials are urging anyone with information related to the shooting to come forward as they continue their investigation.