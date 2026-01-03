News
Shooting in San Juan Leaves One Tourist Dead
San Juan, Puerto Rico — A tourist from Florida was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in a violent incident captured on video in Old San Juan, according to authorities.
The shooting occurred around 12:41 a.m. near the bar Monostereo on San Sebastián Street. The San Juan Police Department reported that a fight started between several people before escalating onto Del Mercado Street.
Witnesses claim that the fight became increasingly intense before at least one person opened fire. The footage shows the moments leading up to the shooting, where 40-year-old Nathan Joel Castro is seen falling after being struck by gunfire. Following the shooting, the other men briefly approached him and then fled the scene.
Police have taken five individuals into custody following the incident and seized a vehicle believed to be involved. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to unravel the details of the event.
Local officials are urging anyone with information related to the shooting to come forward as they continue their investigation.
Recent Posts
- Senators Host Red Wings in Crucial Atlantic Division Clash
- Rockets Face Suns in Highly Anticipated NBA Showdown Tonight
- Jack Smith’s Testimony Unveils New Details on Trump Investigations
- Illinois State Faces Montana State in FCS Championship Showdown
- Capitals Host Ducks in Monday Night NHL Showdown
- Rangers Host Mammoth for Hockey Fights Cancer Night on January 5
- Celtics Aim for Fourth Straight Win Against Bulls
- Texas Longhorns Add Tight End Michael Masunas from Transfer Portal
- Oregon Ducks Face Rutgers in Key Men’s Basketball Matchup
- Democrats Urge Impeachment Following Weekend Strikes on Venezuela
- Evacuations Ordered as Wildfire Breaks Out Near Broomfield-Boulder Line
- Trump Vetoes Bill for Colorado Drinking Water Pipeline
- Denmark Responds to Trump’s Greenland Annexation Remarks Amid Venezuelan Operations
- Top Eastern Conference Teams Clash: Knicks vs. Pistons Showdown
- Hockey Legend Bob Pulford Passes Away at 89
- Oregon’s Dakoda Fields Plans Visit to Oklahoma After Entering Transfer Portal
- Governor Newsom Extends Wildfire Safety Initiative Amid Ongoing Fire Risks
- Massive Fire at Denver Construction Site Injures Firefighter, Causes Evacuations
- NBA Trade Buzz Intensifies Ahead of February Deadline
- Crash Closes Northbound Lake Pontchartrain Causeway, Reopens After Hour