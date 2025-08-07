Shooting at Tacoma Hospital Leaves One Dead, One Injured

TACOMA, Wash. — A man was shot dead and a woman injured Wednesday evening inside the lobby of MultiCare Allenmore Hospital. The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) reported the shooting happened around 7 p.m. following an altercation that began off hospital property.

According to TPD, the suspect followed the pair — a 21-year-old woman and her boyfriend — into the hospital’s lobby, where the shooting occurred. The boyfriend died at the scene, while the woman was transported to treatment and is in stable condition.

Police confirmed the incident was not random and is not classified as an active shooter situation. Authorities stated no additional victims were hurt during the shooting.

Officers are currently reviewing hospital surveillance footage to identify the shooter, but no arrests have been made yet. MultiCare Allenmore Hospital remains on lockdown, with restricted access for visitors, though the Emergency Department is still accepting walk-in patients.

In a statement, MultiCare said, “All MultiCare staff are safe and unharmed. Tacoma Police are on-site investigating the incident.” The situation remains under active investigation, and police continue to interview witnesses.

This incident marks a troubling trend as Tacoma has seen several shootings in recent months. The community is urged to remain vigilant as law enforcement works to resolve the case.

Police have asked anyone with information regarding the shooting to come forward as the investigation develops.