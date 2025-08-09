Shooting in Times Square Leaves Three Injured, Suspect Arrested

NEW YORK, USA – Violence erupted in Times Square late Friday night, leaving at least three people injured, according to multiple reports.

Witnesses at the scene reported seeing bodies on the ground and noted bullet holes in nearby car windows. While initial accounts stated three injuries, some observers indicated that multiple victims may have been affected.

A minor has been taken into custody as a suspect in the incident. A video shared on social media by a crime journalist shows police tending to victims as concerned onlookers gather. In the video, the reporter remarked, “I was literally 2 cars in front of the car that got shot up.” Police quickly cordoned off the area, urging onlookers to move away.

Times Square, a popular tourist destination and designated gun-free zone, is located less than a mile from the Midtown North Precinct, which is on heightened alert following previous incidents. This shooting follows a deadly July shootout in Manhattan, where a shooter killed four people.

The New York state law established gun-free zones in 2022, particularly in sensitive areas like Times Square. However, despite these restrictions, violent crimes still occur. In 2024, a botched robbery attempt in the area resulted in an innocent tourist and a police officer being shot.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to uncover the circumstances surrounding the shooting.