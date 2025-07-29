Shooting in Turks and Caicos Claims Three Lives, Injures Ten

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Three young men died and ten others were injured early Sunday in a shooting at a popular nightspot in the Turks and Caicos Islands, marking what authorities termed the territory’s first mass shooting in recent history. The incident occurred on Providenciales, the islands’ most populous island, around midnight.

According to Police Commissioner Fitz Bailey, the injuries ranged from minor to serious, with nine of the injured suffering from gunshot wounds. No arrests have been made as at least four suspects were reportedly involved in the shooting. Bailey described the event as ‘deeply disturbing.’

‘We are now having a gangland-type slaying, and a lot of this gang violence seems to be concentrated in our Haitian communities,’ he said during a press conference.

Premier Charles Washington Misick urged the Haitian community to assist in the investigation, emphasizing that not all Haitians are involved in the violence. He stated, ‘I’m going to appeal to our Haitian nationals, our Haitian brothers and sisters, the leadership in the Haitian community, to make a concerted effort.’ Misick expressed support for law-abiding Haitians wishing for a better future.

The shooting comes amid increased crackdowns on illegal immigration in the archipelago. There are an estimated 10,900 Haitians living in the Turks and Caicos Islands, comprising roughly one-third of the local population. About 80% of Haitians live in Providenciales, according to the United Nations.

Acting Governor Anya Williams reported that the hospital in Providenciales was on lockdown to safeguard those receiving treatment. At least two of the injured were evacuated for further medical care.

Authorities have offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. A motive for the shooting has yet to be determined.