Shorewood Officer Shot: Police Hunt for Suspect

SHOREWOOD, Wis. — A Shorewood police officer and two other individuals were shot early Wednesday morning, sparking a major police response and an ongoing search for the suspect.

The Shorewood Police Department confirmed that the shooting occurred around 2:51 a.m. on North Bartlett Avenue near East Kenmore Place. An officer was struck by gunfire but was protected by a ballistic vest, preventing serious injuries.

The injured officer was transported to a local hospital as a precaution and is currently in stable condition. The identities and conditions of the two other shooting victims have not been disclosed due to the active investigation.

In response, multiple agencies, including the Shorewood Police, Whitefish Bay Police, River Hills Police, and UW-Milwaukee Police, have joined efforts at the scene. Officers have been spotted carrying long guns as they secure the neighborhood and search for the shooter.

Authorities are urging residents to remain indoors and avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing. Tactical teams are working diligently to ensure public safety and locate the suspect involved in this incident.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.