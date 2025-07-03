News
Shorewood Officer Shot: Police Hunt for Suspect
SHOREWOOD, Wis. — A Shorewood police officer and two other individuals were shot early Wednesday morning, sparking a major police response and an ongoing search for the suspect.
The Shorewood Police Department confirmed that the shooting occurred around 2:51 a.m. on North Bartlett Avenue near East Kenmore Place. An officer was struck by gunfire but was protected by a ballistic vest, preventing serious injuries.
The injured officer was transported to a local hospital as a precaution and is currently in stable condition. The identities and conditions of the two other shooting victims have not been disclosed due to the active investigation.
In response, multiple agencies, including the Shorewood Police, Whitefish Bay Police, River Hills Police, and UW-Milwaukee Police, have joined efforts at the scene. Officers have been spotted carrying long guns as they secure the neighborhood and search for the shooter.
Authorities are urging residents to remain indoors and avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing. Tactical teams are working diligently to ensure public safety and locate the suspect involved in this incident.
This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
Recent Posts
- Real Madrid Open to Rodrygo Transfer Amid Arsenal Interest
- Top MLB Strikeout Props for Today’s Games
- Brewers Suffer Disappointing Series Loss to Mets in New York
- Infantino’s Vision for Club World Cup Faces Mixed Reactions
- PSG Defeats Bayern Munich, Advances to Club World Cup Semifinals
- 2025 Subway Series Finale Set for July Fourth at Citi Field
- Real Madrid’s Gonzalo García Shines in World Club Cup
- Fernando Morientes Commends Gonzalo García and Suggests Endrick Loan
- Real Madrid Dominates Borussia Dortmund in World Club Cup Quarterfinal
- Ryder DiFrancesco Impresses at RedBud with Fastest Qualifying Times
- Jobe Bellingham’s Suspension Prevents Historic Match Against Brother Jude
- Trevor Story Eyes Career High Stolen Bases Amid Red Sox Success
- Héctor Neris Signs Major League Deal with Astros
- FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarterfinals Set for Exciting Matchups
- Brayden Fogle Commits to Georgia Bulldogs Football Program
- Blue-Chip Stocks Show Stability Amid Market Turmoil
- Galactus Popcorn Bucket Launches at Shocking Price
- Real Madrid Faces Borussia Dortmund in World Club Cup Quarterfinals
- MADMIA Launches Playful Peppa Pig George Socks for Kids
- PSG Set to Face Inter Miami in Club World Cup Clash