Should Top QBs Stay in College or Enter 2026 NFL Draft?

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — As the NFL Draft approaches, questions arise about whether top college quarterbacks, such as Oregon’s Dante Moore and Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, should return to school for another season. With the current draft class lacking standout QBs, NFL teams hope these players will refine their skills instead of rushing into the professional ranks.

Football experts and NFL executives express concerns over the readiness of this year’s draft-eligible quarterbacks. “It doesn’t benefit us (in the NFL) if all these guys come out early and aren’t ready,” said an NFL team executive who spoke on condition of anonymity. Evaluators are suggesting that returning for another year could be advantageous for players like Mendoza, Moore, Alabama‘s Ty Simpson, South Carolina‘s LaNorris Sellers, and Texas’ Arch Manning.

Moore, only 20, is seen as a highly talented prospect but has only made 17 career starts. Team executives worry he isn’t fully prepared for the challenges of the NFL. “You never want to put him on the field before he’s ready,” stated a Power 5 director of player personnel. If Moore stays in college long enough to develop like Jayden Daniels, he could solidify his position as a top-five draft pick.

Mendoza, meanwhile, has emerged as a top contender among this year’s quarterback prospects, showing impressive skills that make him a likely first-round pick. Yet, teams express a desire to see him strengthen his leadership and game management abilities before making the leap to the NFL. His choice to stay in college could lead to a more refined game that boosts his draft stock.

Simpson and Sellers face similar decisions. While Simpson has performed well as a first-year starter in the SEC, he would benefit tremendously from another year to hone his skills. Sellers, known for his physical attributes, has faced adversity due to South Carolina’s offensive line issues, making further development critical.

The growing financial incentives for college quarterbacks, including potential earnings of $1 million to $5 million through NIL deals, make staying in school even more appealing. As the quarterback landscape evolves, seasoned executives and coaches emphasize the importance of experience for young players.

As Mendoza and Moore weigh their options, they, along with other young quarterbacks, must consider their long-term career paths. The NFL remains a high-pressure environment, where unprepared players often struggle to succeed. Returning to college can provide invaluable experience while maintaining lucrative opportunities.

This debate is expected to continue as the NFL Draft approaches, with players reflecting on the impact of their decisions on their future careers.