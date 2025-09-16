Showers and Storms Expected in Washington, D.C. This Week

WASHINGTON – A coastal weather system is set to bring showers and thunderstorms to Washington, D.C., starting Tuesday. The National Weather Service warns of cool, cloudy, and breezy conditions, with temperatures peaking in the low-70s.

According to FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda, the region will experience periods of rain throughout the evening and overnight. Though it won’t be a complete washout, the coastal system will keep conditions wet for much of Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Areas south of the District may experience steadier rainfall during this time, while the rest of the area will remain mostly cloudy and temperatures will hover in the upper-60s to low-70s.

The rainy weather is expected to clear out by early Thursday morning, allowing for a return of sunshine and warmer temperatures in the upper-80s as the weekend approaches.

In addition to the rainfall, minor tidal flooding is expected Monday night and Tuesday due to the influence of the coastal low moving up the east coast. Sunday’s temperatures reached the mid-70s, but much of the week will see gloomier conditions.

A separate weather update also mentions a tropical wave forming over the eastern Atlantic, generating a large area of disorganized showers and storms. Initial development is hindered by dry air, yet a tropical depression may develop by later this week.

As for rain chances, the National Weather Service rates them at 20% for the next 48 hours but increases the likelihood to 70% over the next seven days.