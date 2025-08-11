Shrek 5 Release Delayed to Summer 2027

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation have officially pushed back the release date for “Shrek 5″ from December 23, 2026, to June 30, 2027. This marks the second delay for the sequel, which was initially set for July 2026.

No specific reason has been provided for the delay, but industry analysts suggest that the move aligns with Universal’s successful track record during summer box office seasons. Animated hits like “Despicable Me” and “How to Train Your Dragon” often perform better in warmer months.

On its new summer release date, “Shrek 5” will debut just days after Sony’s “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.” The previous December 2026 date would have placed it in a highly competitive market, following major releases such as Disney’s “Avengers: Doomsday” and “Ice Age 6.”

Returning to voice their iconic characters are Mike Myers as Shrek, Eddie Murphy as Donkey, and Cameron Diaz as Fiona. New to the cast is Zendaya, who will lend her voice to Shrek and Fiona’s daughter.

The film will be directed by franchise veterans Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn, both of whom have significant experience with the series. Vernon has worked on “Shrek 2” and “Madagascar 2,” while Dohrn was involved in the second and third “Shrek” films as a writer and artist.

The “Shrek” franchise has earned over $2.9 billion worldwide, making it one of the most successful animated series ever. From the original 2001 film that won the first Academy Award for Best Animated Feature to live shows and theme park attractions, “Shrek” remains a beloved staple of animated storytelling.

As part of this schedule change, Illumination’s untitled event film has also been moved up to April 16, 2027, from its previous June 30 date.