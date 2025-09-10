Shubman Gill Named Vice-Captain for Asia Cup 2025

Mumbai, India – Shubman Gill is set to return as the vice-captain of the Indian T20 team for the Asia Cup 2025, starting September 10 against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Dubai International Stadium. His selection follows impressive performances by Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma while Gill was away on Test duties.

Despite Yashasvi Jaiswal‘s absence from the squad, selectors have shown faith in Gill, who has been recognized as a potential leader for the future. ‘Looking at the way he batted in this T20 format in the IPL, it was a no-brainer,’ said former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar during a media interaction about Gill’s inclusion.

Gill has been in remarkable form, amassing over 750 runs in the recent Test series. Gavaskar noted, ‘There is no question that he has the capability of doing well in T20.’ As the Indian team seeks to build on its success following the 2024 World Cup victory, Gill’s performances will be crucial.

The team’s batting lineup appears strong, featuring promising players like Gill and Sharma. However, questions loom regarding the batting order. Gavaskar mentioned that while India starts as heavy favorites, how the management chooses to utilize its players will significantly impact their approach.

Samson, who has been a consistent opener, may need to adapt his role depending on Gill’s position in the batting order. ‘It’s a good headache for the selection committee,’ Gavaskar remarked, highlighting the competition among talented players. The dynamic nature of T20 cricket makes it essential for teams to adjust quickly.

Historically, the Asia Cup has evolved, and Gavaskar noted that changes in tournament format have sometimes dulled its spark. Nonetheless, he emphasized the thrill of T20 cricket, where unexpected outcomes are always possible.

As anticipation builds for the tournament, India’s squad boasts a mixture of experienced and young players ready to make a strong statement. With Shubman Gill at the helm as vice-captain, fans eagerly await the team’s performance in the Asia Cup.