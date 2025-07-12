Sports
Shurretta Metcalf Defends IBF Title on Historic All-Women’s Boxing Card
DALLAS — Shurretta “Chiccn” Metcalf, a 40-year-old mom from Oak Cliff, Texas, will step into the boxing ring this Friday to defend her IBF bantamweight title. The match is part of Netflix’s second live boxing event, featuring Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano 3, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. This event marks a historic first, as it will be the all-women’s boxing card at Madison Square Garden.
Metcalf won the title last October with a unanimous decision against Miyo Yoshida. The upcoming bout will see her face Cherneka Johnson, who has a record of 17-2-0 with 7 knockouts, as they compete for the IBF title and the vacant WBC women’s bantamweight title.
<p“I am honored and overjoyed to have signed with MVP,” Metcalf said after joining Jake Paul‘s promotion earlier this year. “They are the premier promoters in women’s boxing, and I look forward to being a part of their family.”
Born and raised in a low-income household in Oak Cliff, Metcalf balanced her studies with athletics. She was an accomplished basketball player and excelled in track and field. As a young mother, she supported her two sons through various jobs and found her niche in underground boxing in 2012, where she fought over 100 matches.
In the pro ranks since 2016, Metcalf now boasts a record of 14 wins, 4 losses, and 1 draw, including 2 knockouts. Her preparation for her fight includes managing a boutique, running a salon, and launching her activewear line, Elite Essence.
The Netflix event premieres at 7 p.m. CT, with the main event scheduled for 10 p.m. CT. Metcalf’s journey represents a story of resilience and determination as she vies to defend her championship.
