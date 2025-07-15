Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Welcome Baby Girl in Mumbai

Mumbai, India — Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, earlier this week. The couple became parents at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, according to sources. Both mother and daughter are reported to be healthy.

The couple has not yet made an official announcement regarding the birth. However, they had previously shared their pregnancy news on February 28 via an Instagram post. In it, they posted a photo of baby socks with the caption: “The greatest gift of our lives… Coming soon.”

Rumors about the baby’s impending arrival grew stronger when the couple was seen visiting a maternity clinic in Mumbai with family just days before the delivery.

Sidharth and Kiara met at a party but truly connected while filming their 2021 movie, ‘Shershaah‘. Although they kept their relationship private, they married on February 7, 2023, in a grand ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Since welcoming their daughter, fans and industry colleagues have flooded social media with congratulatory messages. The couple now joins fellow ‘Student of the Year’ stars Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the “baby girl gang,” as both actors have also welcomed daughters in recent years.

While enjoying their new roles as parents, both actors are also preparing for upcoming film releases. Sidharth will star in the romantic comedy ‘Param Sundari’, while Kiara will appear in ‘War 2‘, set to premiere on Independence Day.

As fans eagerly await an official statement from the couple, the news of their new arrival has brought widespread joy to Bollywood and their followers alike.