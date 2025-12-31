Sidney Crosby Breaks Penguins’ All-Time Points Record

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby broke the Pittsburgh Penguins’ franchise scoring record during a game against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night, December 21, 2025. Crosby’s achievement came with a goal and an assist in the first period, allowing him to surpass former Penguins player Mario Lemieux.

Crosby, who started the night just one point behind Lemieux, now has 645 goals and 1,079 assists, giving him a total of 1,724 points over 1,387 games. This milestone not only made him the Penguins’ all-time points leader but also positioned him eighth on the NHL‘s all-time points list.

In the first period, at 7:58, Crosby tipped a point shot from Erik Karlsson, tying Lemieux’s record. Then, with 7:20 remaining in the period, he scored again on a power play. His shot deflected off of Bryan Rust, and Rickard Rakell netted the rebound. Teammates celebrated on the ice, and a congratulatory video message from Lemieux was played shortly thereafter.

Lemieux, a Hall of Famer who also owned the team, set the record back on January 20, 1989, when Crosby was just 17 months old. Lemieux had finished his career with 1,723 points in 915 games. Crosby, drafted first overall in 2005, is now the seventh all-time points leader in the Penguins’ 58-year history.

Along with breaking the points record, Crosby has previously surpassed Lemieux for most assists in franchise history last December. He is currently just 45 goals away from equaling Lemieux’s franchise record of 690 goals.

Crosby is third on the NHL’s all-time points list for players with a single franchise, trailing only Steve Yzerman and Gordie Howe. Additionally, he has recently passed Phil Esposito for ninth place in the all-time even-strength goals category.