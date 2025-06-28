Sidney Crosby’s Frustration Mounts Ahead of Penguins’ Offseason

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Pittsburgh Penguins are facing a pivotal offseason, and Sidney Crosby‘s mood reflects this uncertainty. At 37, Crosby has been the franchise cornerstone for many years, but his recent comments suggest a change is coming.

In a conversation with Josh Yohe of The Athletic on the “Kaboly + Mack” podcast, Crosby’s tone revealed deep discontent. Yohe observed, “He’s not happy. I know he’s not.” During their discussion about the coaching search, Crosby stated, “I just want to win. I don’t care who the coach is, really. I’ll be happy with whoever. I just want to win.” His words carried more weight than usual.

Yohe noted that Crosby’s demeanor was different, hinting at an underlying tension regarding the team’s recent performance. “I think it’s got to be tough on him. All the success he’s had, winners for so long in the latter stages of your career, to be on a team that’s frankly this bad right now,” he said.

The Penguins have missed the playoffs for three consecutive years, which has heightened Crosby’s frustration. He understands the ups and downs typical in professional sports, but this tough stretch is clearly testing him. “We all know that’s the cycle of things in sports, and hockey is no different. I’m sure it’s hard for him, though,” Yohe added.

Speculation is growing that Crosby might consider a trade, with the Montreal Canadiens frequently mentioned due to his Quebec roots. If he became available, Montreal would likely offer future picks, though young stars like Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovský would remain off-limits in any potential deal.

Crosby has not been involved in important front-office decisions lately. When the Penguins hired Dan Muse to replace Mike Sullivan, Crosby was kept out of the decision-making loop. He remarked, “I don’t have any say in who our next coach is going to be. And I prefer it that way.”

Despite the turmoil surrounding the team, Crosby’s performance remains strong. He finished the 2024-25 season with 33 goals and 91 points over 80 games, and he was among the first players selected for Team Canada’s preliminary roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics, joining stars like Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon.

As the Penguins look to change direction with a new coach, the pressure mounts. Although Crosby is still performing at an elite level, his recent statements and visible frustration indicate that a departure, once considered unimaginable, could be on the horizon.