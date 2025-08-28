Siegemund, Golubic Score Upsets at US Open First Round

New York, NY — Laura Siegemund, ranked No. 52, defeated Diana Shnaider, the No. 20 seed, in an exciting first-round match at the US Open on August 26, 2025. The match lasted 2 hours and 32 minutes, ending with a score of 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-3.

Siegemund’s victory marks her third Top 20 upset of the year at a Grand Slam, following earlier wins over Zheng Qinwen at the Australian Open and Madison Keys at Wimbledon. This performance established her as the fourth player this decade to achieve such a feat.

The 37-year-old German showcased her strategy and skill, coming back from a break down in both the first and third sets. She won 22 out of 28 points at the net, demonstrating impressive netplay and powerful shots against Shnaider.

Shnaider, who recently won the Monterrey title, displayed great resilience despite her recent travel and title defense. The 21-year-old’s match included notable plays, like a spectacular backhand smash early in the final set, but she struggled as the match progressed.

This victory is Siegemund’s first singles win at the US Open since 2019, bringing her overall record against Shnaider to 3-0. She will face Anastasia Zakharova next, who advanced past Elina Avanesyan.

In other action, Ekaterina Alexandrova, the No. 13 seed, cruised past Anastasija Sevastova in straight sets, while Viktorija Golubic knocked out Lois Boisson in a close match. Golubic’s win marks her first main-draw victory at the US Open after seven previous attempts.

Amanda Anisimova, the No. 8 seed, also advanced without dropping a set, defeating Kimberly Birrell. Anisimova will face 19-year-old Maya Joint, who pulled off a comeback win against Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva.

This year’s tournament continues to deliver unexpected outcomes as competitors vie for one of the biggest titles in tennis.