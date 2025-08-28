Sports
Siegemund, Golubic Score Upsets at US Open First Round
New York, NY — Laura Siegemund, ranked No. 52, defeated Diana Shnaider, the No. 20 seed, in an exciting first-round match at the US Open on August 26, 2025. The match lasted 2 hours and 32 minutes, ending with a score of 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-3.
Siegemund’s victory marks her third Top 20 upset of the year at a Grand Slam, following earlier wins over Zheng Qinwen at the Australian Open and Madison Keys at Wimbledon. This performance established her as the fourth player this decade to achieve such a feat.
The 37-year-old German showcased her strategy and skill, coming back from a break down in both the first and third sets. She won 22 out of 28 points at the net, demonstrating impressive netplay and powerful shots against Shnaider.
Shnaider, who recently won the Monterrey title, displayed great resilience despite her recent travel and title defense. The 21-year-old’s match included notable plays, like a spectacular backhand smash early in the final set, but she struggled as the match progressed.
This victory is Siegemund’s first singles win at the US Open since 2019, bringing her overall record against Shnaider to 3-0. She will face Anastasia Zakharova next, who advanced past Elina Avanesyan.
In other action, Ekaterina Alexandrova, the No. 13 seed, cruised past Anastasija Sevastova in straight sets, while Viktorija Golubic knocked out Lois Boisson in a close match. Golubic’s win marks her first main-draw victory at the US Open after seven previous attempts.
Amanda Anisimova, the No. 8 seed, also advanced without dropping a set, defeating Kimberly Birrell. Anisimova will face 19-year-old Maya Joint, who pulled off a comeback win against Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva.
This year’s tournament continues to deliver unexpected outcomes as competitors vie for one of the biggest titles in tennis.
Recent Posts
- Ben Shelton Surprised by Trinity Rodman at US Open Press Conference
- McEnroe Calls Alcaraz Most Talented Player He’s Ever Seen
- Trump’s Fed Tension Prompts Market Declines Amid Economic Data Awaited
- Shelton and Tiafoe Gear Up for Third Round at U.S. Open
- US Open’s Chaotic Atmosphere Challenges Players Amidst Loud Crowds
- EA Announces Early Access Date for Skate Reboot on September 16
- Saudi Pro League Launches with New Investment and High Hopes
- Patriots Release Veteran Safety Jabrill Peppers Before 2025 Season
- Elche and Levante Prepare for Exciting Valencia Derby
- NBA 2K26 Introduces Major Enhancements Ahead of Release
- AC Milan Looks to Bounce Back Against Lecce on Friday Night
- Wisconsin Judge Mark McGinnis Announces Resignation Amid Investigation
- Core Inflation Hits 2.9% in July Amid Economic Concerns
- Typhoon Kajiki Hits Vietnam, Strengthening Concerns Over Typhoon Season
- Emma Raducanu Faces Elena Rybakina in US Open Showdown
- Major Food Recalls Issued Across 23 States This August
- Al-Hilal Signs Sponsorship with Unilumin for LED Technology
- Jalen Hurts’ Rushing TDs: A Historic Journey Ahead
- Caitlyn Jenner Mourns Loss of Friend Sophia Hutchins in ATV Crash
- PBS Cuts Impact American History Documentary Series Production