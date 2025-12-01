Sienna Miller Reveals Baby Bump at 2025 Fashion Awards

LONDON, England – Sienna Miller made headlines at the 2025 Fashion Awards on December 1, where she revealed her baby bump while walking the red carpet at London‘s Royal Albert Hall. The 41-year-old actress is expecting her third child and her second with actor Oli Green.

Choosing the high-profile event to announce her pregnancy, Miller’s sheer lilac lace dress resonated with her signature bohemian style, reminiscent of styles popularized by legendary musician Stevie Nicks and hairstylist Sam McKnight. Her appearance emphasized the blend of elegance and modern maternity wear, captivating fans and fashion insiders.

This isn’t Miller’s first pregnancy announcement. Last year, she attracted attention at Vogue World: London 2023, where she wore a Schiaparelli puffball skirt and cropped top that became the highlight of the evening. Designers Daniel Roseberry and Harry Lambert praised her fashion choices, noting they were worthy of headlines.

Miller is known for her unique approach to maternity fashion, often stepping outside traditional styles. Previous unconventional outfits included a striking bikini at the beach—a public reveal of her first pregnancy—and now, her appearance at the Fashion Awards is expected to influence trends in maternity wear.

As Miller embraces motherhood again, fans are eager to see her continue to redefine maternity fashion on public platforms. The excitement surrounding her pregnancy hints at a resurgence in trends centered around comfort and chic solutions for expectant mothers.