Entertainment
Sierra Ferrell Enchants Fargo Audience with Captivating Concert
FARGO, North Dakota — Sierra Ferrell brought a magical vibe to her concert at the UP District Festival Field on Monday night. Dressed in white cowboy boots and a floral dress, she captivated the crowd with a performance that showcased her remarkable talent.
Over the course of an hour and 45 minutes, Ferrell played more than 20 songs blending bluegrass, folk, country, and jazz. Known for her unique style, she complemented her act with playful antics, including a spirited nod to Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath.
Opening the show with the upbeat track “I Could Drive You Crazy,” Ferrell was joined by bandmates Oliver Bates Craven on guitar, Josh Rilko on mandolin and banjo, Geoff Saunders on bass, and Matty Meyer on drums. The audience of 1,633, ranging from toddlers to seniors, enjoyed the lively atmosphere created by the stage’s woodland decor, complete with flowers and lit mushrooms.
A West Virginia native, Ferrell encouraged her fans to stay hydrated and even suggested a prayer for their next drink of water. Her infectious spirit was evident as she interacted with the crowd throughout the performance.
Her vocal range was on full display during a cover of “Chittlin’ Cookin’ Time in Cheatham County,” where she effortlessly transitioned from a sweet lilt to a powerful snarl. Audience members eagerly responded to her every note.
“I write a lot of waltzes,” Ferrell remarked while reflecting on her songwriting process. “A lot of the songs I write sound sad, but when they’re bluegrass they sound happy.”
Embracing themes of love and heartache, Ferrell performed her solo piece “Rosemary,” which tells the story of a woman seeking revenge on a cheating lover. The crowd resonated with this and other songs, including her interpretation of a Dolly Parton classic, “Jeremiah,” which elicited a strong response from the audience.
Throughout the night, Ferrell switched between guitar and mic, engaging the crowd with each song. Highlights included “American Dreaming,” where she delivered a message about self-care in hard times, and an energetic rendition of “Fox Hunt,” followed by an unexpected riff from Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man,” much to the delight of the audience.
As the concert concluded, Ferrell and her band returned to the stage for an emotive version of “Here I Am.” She ended the night with “In Dreams,” leaving fans with a memorable experience of witnessing a performer at her peak.
