Sierra Set to Face Jacquemot in Tennis in the Land Round of 16

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Solana Sierra, ranked No. 75, will face No. 98 Elsa Jacquemot in the Round of 16 at the Tennis in the Land tournament on Tuesday, August 19. This match will be held at the Nautica Entertainment Complex, where both players aim for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Jacquemot enters the match as the favorite with betting odds of -115, while Sierra is seen as the underdog at -110. According to the implied probability from the moneyline, Sierra has a 53.5% chance of winning. The odds were last updated at 10:35 AM ET on Tuesday.

Sierra advanced to the Round of 16 after a hard-fought victory against Great Britain’s Sonay Kartal. In that match, Sierra trailed with a 4-2 deficit in the first set but fought back to win 4-6, 6-4, 7-6, showcasing her resilience.

In contrast, Jacquemot easily defeated Zhu Lin with a score of 6-3, 6-1, winning 72% of her first serve points and breaking her opponent’s serve five times. This dominating performance puts her in a strong position heading into her match against Sierra.

This will be the first WTA match between Sierra and Jacquemot, but Jacquemot leads their overall head-to-head record 2-0. She previously defeated Sierra in the first round of Australian Open qualifying last year and again on the ITF Tour earlier this year.

Sierra will need to improve her performance to avoid the nine double faults she committed in her last match if she hopes to compete against Jacquemot. Experts suggest that Jacquemot starts this match as the favorite based on her recent form.

The match can be viewed live in the UK on Sky Sports Tennis and in the US on the Tennis Channel.