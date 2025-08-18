Sports
Sierra Vista Football Team Wins Season Opener Against Durango 12-0
Las Vegas, NV — The Sierra Vista High School football team opened its season with a strong defensive performance, defeating the Durango Trailblazers 12-0 on August 15, 2025. Senior Trent Mitchell shone on the field with three interceptions, helping secure the shutout win for the Mountain Lions.
Coach Thomas Raybon expressed mixed emotions about the game. “We certainly didn’t make it easy for ourselves, but we will take the positives out of this win for next week. Our goal is to be 1-0 every week, and this was the first one,” he said.
Running back Caleb Green led the offense with 123 rushing yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. Freshman Dom Fletcher also contributed significantly, adding 67 rushing yards and scoring the first touchdown. The game remained scoreless at halftime as both teams struggled to capitalize on scoring opportunities.
In the second half, Sierra Vista broke the tie with Fletcher’s touchdown, followed by Green extending their lead late in the fourth quarter. Durango’s defense struggled against Sierra Vista’s run game, which dominated the yards.
The Mountain Lions’ defense was impressive, allowing minimal yardage, recording two sacks along with their interceptions. Raybon is hopeful that their strong defensive performance can be replicated throughout the season. “Can we play like that every week? Seriously,” he asked.
Looking ahead, Sierra Vista is preparing for a challenging matchup against St. Pius from California, whose players hold Division 1 commitments. Coach Raybon stated, “We’re just trying to get better every week.”
