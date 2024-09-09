Connect with us

Sighting of Snakes in Oxfordshire

Published

10 hours ago

on

Grass Snake In Oxfordshire

Experts have mapped all snake sightings in Oxfordshire to enhance understanding of these creatures. In the UK, snakes are often misunderstood, associated mostly with danger, yet the majority are harmless.

Notably, there is one venomous species in the UK, the adder. This mapping includes various species, such as adders, grass snakes, and smooth snakes, throughout Oxfordshire and the UK.

In 2024, there have been a total of nine recorded snake sightings across Oxfordshire. Grass snakes were specifically spotted in North Oxfordshire, Upper Tadmarton, and Chipping Norton.

An adder was sighted near the border in Buckinghamshire, while additional grass snake sightings occurred to the north of Banbury in Warwickshire and Northamptonshire.

Moreover, a grass snake was seen close to RAF Brize Norton, and additional sightings were reported between Kennington and Abingdon, as well as at the Thames View Industrial Estate on the outskirts of the town.

A final snake sighting took place outside of Watlington, with numerous other instances reported throughout the borders of Oxfordshire.

