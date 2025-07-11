Sightings of Wild Cat Spark Alarm in Rochester Community

Rochester, N.Y. — A wave of panic spread through a Rochester neighborhood after reports of a possible mountain lion sighting late Wednesday night.

Curtis Jones, a local resident, was walking near Rauber Street when he saw people running, apparently fleeing from a large animal he described as a wild cat. “I just see something big, just walking… it went right over there. And it said ‘rawr,’ and I just kept walking,” he recalled in an interview with 13WHAM. His chilling experience prompted him to grab a baseball bat, saying, “I am going to protect us, I ain’t going to let nothing happen to us, nothing. OK?”

The Rochester Police Department confirmed they had received numerous reports of the large feline, especially near North Clinton Avenue and Rauber Street around midnight on Thursday. Officers also noted a video circulating on social media that appears to show the animal.

In response to the reports, police issued a shelter-in-place order for local residents. The order was later lifted when officers were unable to substantiate the reported sightings.

Jones expressed ongoing concern, stating, “They ain’t find it last night, it’s still out here, it could be out here in one of these bushes or something.” He noted how serious the situation could be if it was indeed a mountain lion.

A representative from the Seneca Park Zoo confirmed that all animals were accounted for, easing some fears that a zoo animal was on the loose. Meanwhile, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office used an aerial drone to assist with the search.

The New York State Department of Conservation (DEC) is also investigating. They indicated that if the animal in the video is indeed a cougar, it is unlikely to be a wild instance but possibly an escaped illegal pet. The DEC last documented a cougar in New York state back in 2011.

Authorities urge the public to treat any encounter with a potentially dangerous animal with caution. They encourage residents to keep a safe distance and to report any sightings to local law enforcement.

The DEC asks the public to share any evidence of the animal, such as photos or videos, which can be submitted to the regional wildlife office.