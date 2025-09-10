Signature Entertainment Acquires Rights for Josh Gad’s New Crime Comedy

London, UK — Signature Entertainment has acquired the UK and Irish distribution rights for an upcoming crime comedy featuring Josh Gad and Kaya Scodelario. The film, directed by Alex Winter, explores the chaotic journey of siblings Megan and Nathan after they discover a long-buried body in their parents’ basement.

The movie, which also stars Billie Lourd and Anthony Carrigan, was penned by Michael M.B. Galvin and produced by Winter alongside Scott Kroopf, Russell Hollander, and Lisa Wolofsky. The film marks Winter’s return to narrative filmmaking following a series of successful documentaries.

Katie Wilkinson-Javes, Acquisitions and Development Manager at Signature, commented on the acquisition, highlighting Gad and Scodelario’s comedic chemistry as siblings. She said, “Their brilliant comedic timing made this crime comedy instantly appealing to us at Signature.”

Winter’s film is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) before its limited theatrical release on September 19 through Republic Pictures.

In a recent interview, Winter discussed the inspiration behind the film, emphasizing the challenges of adulthood in today’s world. He mentioned that the story captures the tension of maintaining a seemingly normal life amidst various pressures faced by modern families.

As Winter prepares to appear alongside Keanu Reeves in a Broadway revival of “Waiting for Godot,” he reflected on the ambitious nature of “Adulthood,” particularly a challenging sequence filmed on a bridge. He described this sequence as his favorite part of the film despite the difficulties it presented.

The film aims to resonate with audiences through its mix of crime, comedy, and drama, showcasing the complexities of contemporary life.