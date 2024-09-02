News
Significance of Somvati Amavasya on September 2, 2024
On September 2, 2024, Bhadrapad Amavasya is observed, coinciding with Somvati Amavasya due to it falling on a Monday. Devotees are encouraged to perform rituals for ancestors and deities, particularly those struggling with progeny issues.
Worshiping ancestors on Somvati Amavasya is believed to bring peace to the family, alleviate debts, and promote lineage growth. It is customary to offer water, black sesame seeds, and white flowers for Tarpan, honoring the souls of ancestors.
There is a belief that performing pooja for Peepal, Bargad, and Palash trees on this day fosters good fortune, enhances the longevity of husbands, and mitigates obstacles related to offspring.
The auspicious timing and conditions for rituals today include the Brahma Muhurat from 4:28 AM to 5:13 AM, and other significant time slots such as Abhijit Muhurat from 11:56 AM to 12:27 PM.
The Rahukaal, considered an inauspicious time, occurs from 7:35 AM to 9:10 AM. Surya rises at 6:00 AM and sets at 6:41 PM, with Chandroday at 6:00 AM and a particular focus on rituals to ensure prosperity and dispel negative energies.
