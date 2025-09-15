Sigourney Weaver Praises New ‘Alien: Earth’ Series at Toronto Festival

Toronto, Canada — Sigourney Weaver, known for her iconic role as Ellen Ripley, expressed her enthusiasm for the new series ‘Alien: Earth’ during a promotional event for her upcoming film, ‘Dust Bunny,’ at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2025.

Weaver praised the series for expanding beyond the traditional scope of ‘Alien’ films. “I’m really enjoying it,” she said, highlighting the depth the series brings to modern themes. “It’s about our world and what’s dominating the world in 100 years, and to me it’s right on.”

Coinciding with its premiere on August 12, ‘Alien: Earth’ has received positive feedback from both critics and fans. The show follows the chaos after a spaceship laden with dangerous alien specimens crash-lands on Earth, igniting a race to secure the valuable samples. The plot also explores new characters, including a human-synthetic hybrid led by Wendy, played by Sydney Chandler.

Weaver noted her admiration for the new hybrid creatures and commented on the series’ innovative monsters, remarking, “The monsters that he’s also bringing in are just terrifying. It’s like, we don’t have enough problems with the alien, we need 50 more. I can’t believe I’m watching TV.”

In ‘Dust Bunny,’ Weaver stars alongside Mads Mikkelsen in a horror-thriller about a young girl seeking help to defeat a monster under her bed. The film is set to hit theaters on December 12, 2025, shortly after her other project, ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash,’ which releases on December 19.

With her sharp insights into the series, Weaver remains a key figure in the ‘Alien’ franchise, despite not appearing in it since the 1997 film ‘Alien: Resurrection.’ She continues to turn heads with her opinions on the franchise’s evolution, confirming her ongoing connection to the beloved series.